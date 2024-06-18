Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 16,267 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,267 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $6,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 361.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DASH opened at $112.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.43. The company has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a PE ratio of -104.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.69. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.90 and a twelve month high of $143.34.

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised DoorDash from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on DoorDash from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on DoorDash from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.79.

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total transaction of $99,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,111 shares in the company, valued at $9,927,717.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total transaction of $99,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,111 shares in the company, valued at $9,927,717.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $17,663,373.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 548,613 shares of company stock worth $68,171,311 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

