Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 518,600 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 999,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 518,600 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.12% of Transocean worth $6,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloverfields Capital Group LP bought a new stake in Transocean during the 4th quarter worth about $1,008,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Transocean by 180.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,535 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 20,935 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Transocean by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,371 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P grew its position in shares of Transocean by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 1,663,543 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $13,658,000 after buying an additional 178,100 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Transocean by 332.4% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 383,941 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 295,154 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Transocean alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Transocean from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Transocean from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.70.

Transocean Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:RIG opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. Transocean Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.73. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.82.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $767.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika purchased 2,000,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $12,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,574,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,325,112.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.54% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Profile

(Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.