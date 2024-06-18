Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 200,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,896,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.06% of Juniper Networks as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Juniper Networks by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 4,968 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 40,842 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JNPR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $35.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 51.45, a PEG ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.96. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $38.04.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 127.54%.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $517,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,393,424.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $517,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,424.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $205,757.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,014,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,578,524.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,708,320. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

