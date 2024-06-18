Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 376,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,575 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.22% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $5,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,045,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,329,000 after buying an additional 2,764,566 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,976,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,502,000 after buying an additional 233,377 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 423.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,185,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,417,000 after buying an additional 958,793 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 301.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,522,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,206,000 after buying an additional 1,894,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,178,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,854,000 after purchasing an additional 538,908 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SHLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.29.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHLS opened at $6.66 on Tuesday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $28.34. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.76.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $90.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.44 million. Research analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

