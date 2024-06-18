Henderson EuroTrust (LON:HNE) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $156.66

Henderson EuroTrust (LON:HNE – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 156.66 ($1.99) and traded as low as GBX 155 ($1.97). Henderson EuroTrust shares last traded at GBX 157 ($1.99), with a volume of 78,359 shares changing hands.

Henderson EuroTrust Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 156.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 148.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of £332.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,207.69 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Henderson EuroTrust alerts:

Henderson EuroTrust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a GBX 3.50 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Henderson EuroTrust’s previous dividend of $3.00. Henderson EuroTrust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,076.92%.

Henderson EuroTrust Company Profile

Henderson EuroTrust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe, with an emphasis on Western Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson EuroTrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson EuroTrust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.