Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Given Buy Rating at Benchmark

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 269.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HLLY. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Holley from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Holley from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Holley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Holley in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Holley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.47.

NYSE HLLY opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.34. The company has a market cap of $387.76 million, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.49. Holley has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $8.06.

In related news, Chairman Matthew E. Rubel acquired 14,493 shares of Holley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,131.27. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 169,979 shares in the company, valued at $576,228.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Holley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,539,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Holley by 11.1% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,950,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Holley by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,133,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,131,000 after purchasing an additional 121,251 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in Holley by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 589,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 39,600 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Holley during the third quarter worth about $519,000. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

