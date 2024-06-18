Huntsman Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 40,968 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,605% compared to the average volume of 2,403 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,258,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,618,000 after acquiring an additional 84,462 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Huntsman by 101.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,792,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,727,000 after purchasing an additional 904,696 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,761,000. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Huntsman by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 234,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 32,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Huntsman by 204.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 39,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman stock opened at $23.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.73 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.78. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $29.90.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently -192.31%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Huntsman from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Huntsman from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.18.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

