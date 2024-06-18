IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.57.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $15.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $824.63 million, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. IMAX has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $20.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.77.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. IMAX had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $79.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.88 million. Analysts forecast that IMAX will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other IMAX news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $104,516.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,269 shares in the company, valued at $720,686.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in IMAX by 545.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMAX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of IMAX by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

