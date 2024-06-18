Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $393.84

Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 393.84 ($5.00) and traded as low as GBX 388.50 ($4.94). Impax Environmental Markets shares last traded at GBX 391 ($4.97), with a volume of 1,037,856 shares changing hands.

Impax Environmental Markets Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 393.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 388.47. The firm has a market cap of £1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,629.17 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Impax Environmental Markets

In other Impax Environmental Markets news, insider Glen Suarez bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 394 ($5.01) per share, with a total value of £29,550 ($37,547.65). In other news, insider Glen Suarez purchased 7,500 shares of Impax Environmental Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 394 ($5.01) per share, with a total value of £29,550 ($37,547.65). Also, insider Elizabeth Surkovic purchased 1,506 shares of Impax Environmental Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 398 ($5.06) per share, with a total value of £5,993.88 ($7,616.11). Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Impax Environmental Markets

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

