Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Sets New 1-Year High at $2,011.00

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,011 ($25.55) and last traded at GBX 2,010.08 ($25.54), with a volume of 4324511 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,993.50 ($25.33).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,325 ($29.54) to GBX 2,600 ($33.04) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,810 ($23.00) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Imperial Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,265 ($28.78).

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on IMB

Imperial Brands Stock Performance

Imperial Brands Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,876.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,834.77. The company has a market capitalization of £17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 866.74, a P/E/G ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.42.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a GBX 22.45 ($0.29) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,478.26%.

About Imperial Brands

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, tobacco accessories, vapour, heated tobacco, and oral nicotine. The company sells its products under various brands, including JPS, Davidoff, Gauloises, West, Winston, Kool, Lambert & Butler, Fortuna, Nobel, News, Backwoods, Champion, Golden Virginia, Rizla, Blu, Pulze, Skruf, and Zone X.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.