Inchcape (LON:INCH) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Inchcape (LON:INCH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 1,100 ($13.98) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 46.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($13.21) price objective on shares of Inchcape in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.34) price objective on shares of Inchcape in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Inchcape stock opened at GBX 750.50 ($9.54) on Tuesday. Inchcape has a 12-month low of GBX 597.50 ($7.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 892.50 ($11.34). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 778.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 717.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1,154.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.65.

In other news, insider Adrian Lewis sold 14,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 788 ($10.01), for a total value of £116,001.48 ($147,397.05). In other news, insider Adrian Lewis sold 14,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 788 ($10.01), for a total value of £116,001.48 ($147,397.05). Also, insider Alison Platt purchased 12,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 823 ($10.46) per share, with a total value of £99,936.89 ($126,984.61). Corporate insiders own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. It engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. The company also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. It operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

