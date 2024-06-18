Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the May 15th total of 16,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Indaptus Therapeutics
Indaptus Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of Indaptus Therapeutics stock opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. Indaptus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $4.08. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.10.
Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Indaptus Therapeutics will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Indaptus Therapeutics Company Profile
Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical candidate is Decoy20 used to produce single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, and chronic hepatitis B virus, and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial.
