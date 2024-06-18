Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the May 15th total of 16,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INDP Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.17% of Indaptus Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Indaptus Therapeutics stock opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. Indaptus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $4.08. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.10.

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Indaptus Therapeutics will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical candidate is Decoy20 used to produce single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, and chronic hepatitis B virus, and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial.

