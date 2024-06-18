Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR) Stake Lessened by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 11.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 730,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,364,000 after buying an additional 75,441 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 128,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after buying an additional 22,279 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 214.5% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 85,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 57,996 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 4.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 57,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 0.4 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $34.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.85 million, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.21.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

