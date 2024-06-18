Inscape (TSE:INQ) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.05

Inscape Co. (TSE:INQ – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as high as C$0.05. Inscape shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 13,559 shares traded.

Inscape Stock Up 11.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$719,000.00, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,567.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.05.

Inscape Company Profile

Inscape Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures office furniture and wall products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Furniture and Walls. The company offers workstations; storage, including laterals, verticals, and pedestals; lockers and cubbies, specialty storage, laminate casegoods, and nuform shapes; benching; systems; tables, such as coffee, meeting and standing, and height adjustable tables; and task chairs, as well as accessories, such as keyboard trays, and nano and motus monitor arms.

