Insider Buying: BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Director Acquires 4,329 Shares of Stock

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) Director C. David Allen, Jr. bought 4,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.17 per share, with a total value of $31,038.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,869 shares in the company, valued at $529,640.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

BGSF Stock Performance

BGSF stock opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.15. BGSF, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $11.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $79.89 million, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.59.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $68.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.50 million. BGSF had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 1.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BGSF, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered BGSF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Institutional Trading of BGSF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGSF in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Bridge City Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGSF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BGSF by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 31,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 7,026 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGSF in the 1st quarter valued at about $520,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BGSF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 37.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BGSF

BGSF, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property Management and Professional. The Property Management segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings.

