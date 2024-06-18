Insider Buying: Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Major Shareholder Purchases 334,461 Shares of Stock

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 334,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.75 per share, with a total value of $19,984,044.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,281,524 shares in the company, valued at $15,253,071,059. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 14th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,060,653 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $63,204,312.27.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 765,899 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.28 per share, with a total value of $46,168,391.72.

On Monday, June 10th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 584,550 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.26 per share, with a total value of $35,224,983.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,386,844 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $82,752,981.48.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 524,340 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.75 per share, for a total transaction of $31,329,315.00.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $60.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.43. The company has a market cap of $53.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.59. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $55.12 and a twelve month high of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Several analysts have commented on OXY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. HSBC started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $1,006,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 16,871 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,279.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 231,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 215,091 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

