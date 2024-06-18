Insider Selling: BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Director Sells 4,689 Shares of Stock

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) Director Machelle Sanders sold 4,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $28,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,452. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
BCRX stock opened at $6.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average of $5.61. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. Braidwell LP raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 92.1% during the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 5,362,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,763,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,401 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $13,278,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 148.6% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,286,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% during the first quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 6,527,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.
