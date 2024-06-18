Insider Selling: Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Major Shareholder Sells 366,042 Shares of Stock

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 366,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $1,830,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,430,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,150,835. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 376,320 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $1,813,862.40.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 336,377 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $1,540,606.66.

On Monday, June 10th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 319,747 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $1,346,134.87.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 299,953 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $1,172,816.23.

On Monday, June 3rd, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 308,973 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $1,149,379.56.

On Thursday, May 30th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 298,778 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total transaction of $1,114,441.94.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 296,357 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $1,182,464.43.

On Friday, May 24th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 294,811 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $1,202,828.88.

Cipher Mining Price Performance

NASDAQ CIFR opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.72. The company has a current ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Cipher Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.35 and a beta of 2.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cipher Mining ( NASDAQ:CIFR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cipher Mining had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $48.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.05 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CIFR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $5.50) on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Cipher Mining from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cipher Mining

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIFR. First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $9,901,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 62.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,657,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,134,000 after buying an additional 2,164,383 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 94.9% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,240,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after buying an additional 1,090,811 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 38.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,733,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,079,000 after buying an additional 765,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shariaportfolio Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $2,460,000. 12.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

