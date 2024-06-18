Insider Selling: Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Director Sells 2,700 Shares of Stock

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $67,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 300,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,524,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Consolidated Water Stock Performance

NASDAQ CWCO opened at $25.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.34 and a 200-day moving average of $29.77. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $38.29.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.65 million. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 18.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Water Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consolidated Water

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Consolidated Water by 86.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 379,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,800,000 after acquiring an additional 176,412 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Water by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 323,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,494,000 after acquiring an additional 9,837 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Consolidated Water by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 127,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 70,761 shares during the period. Farrow Financial Inc. bought a new position in Consolidated Water during the fourth quarter worth about $3,585,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Water by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 78,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 35,604 shares during the period. 55.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

