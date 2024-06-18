Insider Selling: GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) Director Sells 87,045 Shares of Stock

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) Director Frank Hurst Lin sold 87,045 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total transaction of $2,805,460.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,891,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,638,960.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Frank Hurst Lin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 11th, Frank Hurst Lin sold 175,178 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $5,808,902.48.

On Thursday, May 16th, Frank Hurst Lin sold 40,134 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $1,453,252.14.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Frank Hurst Lin sold 92,886 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $3,416,347.08.

On Thursday, March 28th, Frank Hurst Lin sold 94,413 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $2,585,027.94.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Frank Hurst Lin sold 133,097 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $4,043,486.86.

GigaCloud Technology Trading Down 3.6 %

GCT opened at $30.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.88. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $45.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GigaCloud Technology ( NASDAQ:GCT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $251.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.00 million. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 41.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GCT. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of GigaCloud Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GigaCloud Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,634,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in GigaCloud Technology by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 163,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 12,278 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,803,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in GigaCloud Technology by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 84,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 18,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,731,000. 34.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

