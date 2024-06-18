Insider Selling: Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) CFO Sells 3,154 Shares of Stock

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) CFO Michelle M. Plummer sold 3,154 shares of Greene County Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $95,629.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,726 shares in the company, valued at $3,599,772.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Greene County Bancorp Stock Performance

GCBC stock opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $510.90 million, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.49. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.33 and a 1-year high of $36.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.71 million for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 21.65%.

Greene County Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Greene County Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 12.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 77.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 362,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. 13.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

