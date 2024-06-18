Insider Selling: Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) SVP Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) SVP Mark N. Field sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $299,940.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Insulet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $198.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 60.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.15. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $125.82 and a 1-year high of $298.95.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $441.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.05 million. Insulet had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insulet

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Insulet by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,476,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,056,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,455 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,144,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,655,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Insulet by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $190,623,000 after purchasing an additional 316,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Insulet by 206.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 429,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,632,000 after purchasing an additional 289,591 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on PODD. Wolfe Research raised shares of Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $226.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PODD

Insulet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.