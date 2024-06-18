Insider Selling: Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) SVP Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) SVP Mark N. Field sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $299,940.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ:PODD opened at $198.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 60.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.15. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $125.82 and a 1-year high of $298.95.
Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $441.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.05 million. Insulet had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms recently commented on PODD. Wolfe Research raised shares of Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $226.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.18.
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.
