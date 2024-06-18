Insider Selling: Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.32, for a total transaction of $954,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,601 shares in the company, valued at $25,437,448.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Qualys Stock Performance

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $136.74 on Tuesday. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.53 and a 52-week high of $206.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.47.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. Qualys had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The business had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.67 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QLYS shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualys

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 1,666.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 545.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

