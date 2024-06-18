Insider Selling: Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Insider Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) insider Corey Neil Riley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $66,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,907,332.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

REPX stock opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a one year low of $21.27 and a one year high of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $582.44 million, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.33.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.11. Riley Exploration Permian had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $99.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.65 million. On average, analysts predict that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 785.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. 58.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

