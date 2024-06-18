Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Short Interest Up 5.9% in May

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the May 15th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 591,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $163.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -297.40 and a beta of 1.33. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $123.27 and a one year high of $330.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.29. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $164.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INSP. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.87.

In related news, CTO John Rondoni sold 4,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.40, for a total transaction of $852,832.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,888. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 554 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.81, for a total value of $109,586.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,907.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO John Rondoni sold 4,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.40, for a total value of $852,832.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,888. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,973 shares of company stock valued at $12,623,317 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 130.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,471,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,510 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,467,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,229,000 after purchasing an additional 237,734 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,430,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,959,000 after purchasing an additional 453,294 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,102,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 742,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,954,000 after purchasing an additional 380,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

