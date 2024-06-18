Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys 1,685 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JQUA. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 66,500.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000.

Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $53.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.40. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $41.37 and a one year high of $53.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

