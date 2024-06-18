Integrated Advisors Network LLC Cuts Stake in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its position in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) by 73.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,300 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in MAG Silver were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crown Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in MAG Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in MAG Silver by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,551 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. MAG Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.14.

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. On average, analysts expect that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on MAG Silver from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Ventum Cap Mkts downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $20.25 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MAG Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

