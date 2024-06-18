Integrated Advisors Network LLC Grows Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,265,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,845,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,900,000 after purchasing an additional 26,679 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 5.5% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MELI. Barclays lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,881.92.

MELI opened at $1,559.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,583.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,606.38. The company has a market cap of $79.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.76, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.60. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,063.02 and a one year high of $1,825.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by $0.14. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

