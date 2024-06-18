Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $482,000 Stock Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,536,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,986 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $38,661,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,506,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,848,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,287,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $1,173,157.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,468,589.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRSP shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.71.

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $61.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.09. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $37.55 and a 1 year high of $91.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.72 and a beta of 1.78.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.53 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Further Reading

