Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $483,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 60,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $54.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.04. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1 year low of $43.30 and a 1 year high of $56.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.2238 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

