Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $523,000 Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,210,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,031,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,337,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,389,000 after purchasing an additional 58,444 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,182,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,689,000 after buying an additional 27,974 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,314,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 968,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,836,000 after buying an additional 162,420 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $185.04 on Tuesday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $127.69 and a 12-month high of $191.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.78.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PKG. BNP Paribas downgraded Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $187.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.29.

In related news, Director Karen E. Gowland purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $182.06 per share, with a total value of $54,618.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,766.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

