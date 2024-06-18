Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $561,000 Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $937,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 174.4% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 12,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,693 shares in the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 17,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.08.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.5 %

LYB stock opened at $94.00 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $86.64 and a 1-year high of $107.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 82.84%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.