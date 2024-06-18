Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $620,000 Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,529 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,775.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised T. Rowe Price Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.10.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

TROW stock opened at $117.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.86. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.43 and a fifty-two week high of $132.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.43.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 29.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at $3,916,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

