Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $639,000 Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,375 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $625,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $2,184,000. Prospect Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $472,000. Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,358 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $9,627,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 635,984 shares of company stock worth $42,258,297 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of UBER stock opened at $70.49 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.09 and a 1 year high of $82.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on UBER. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.47.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

