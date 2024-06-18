Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $660,000 Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 12.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,114,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 8.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,179,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,348,000 after buying an additional 168,773 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 7.9% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 20,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 15.8% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on PAYX. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $2,454,755.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,452.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex Price Performance

Paychex stock opened at $124.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.27 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 31.86%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.40%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

