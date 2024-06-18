Integrated Advisors Network LLC Lowers Holdings in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its holdings in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Upbound Group were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Upbound Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upbound Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upbound Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Upbound Group by 44,716.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Upbound Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Upbound Group

In other Upbound Group news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.68 per share, with a total value of $30,403.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 83,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,673.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Upbound Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UPBD opened at $31.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.79. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $36.17.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Upbound Group had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 33.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upbound Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -321.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UPBD. TD Cowen began coverage on Upbound Group in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Upbound Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Upbound Group in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Upbound Group Company Profile

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

