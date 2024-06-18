Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 1,757 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned approximately 0.15% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAUG. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 47,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,956 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 2,343.5% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 275,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,763,000 after purchasing an additional 264,276 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,326,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 84,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

Shares of DAUG stock opened at $37.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.23 and its 200 day moving average is $36.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.56.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (DAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

