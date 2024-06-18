Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 374 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,492,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5,743.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,009,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,925,000 after acquiring an additional 15,735,428 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 41,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 10,438 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 261,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,375,000 after acquiring an additional 13,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,868,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $48.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.80. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.40.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0267 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

