Integrated Advisors Network LLC Takes $459,000 Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHR. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 79,489,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,047 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 348.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,605,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,751 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,320,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,747,000 after acquiring an additional 640,943 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,557,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,574,000 after acquiring an additional 581,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,780,000.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.83 on Tuesday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.03 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.87.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile
The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
