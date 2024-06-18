Integrated Advisors Network LLC Trims Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 213.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 56,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 38,650 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,691,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,877,000 after purchasing an additional 80,546 shares in the last quarter. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,016,000. Burford Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $516,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 8,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.77.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $28.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.76. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

