Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSE:IDN) CFO Jeffrey Ishmael Sells 26,499 Shares

Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey Ishmael sold 26,499 shares of Intellicheck stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $97,781.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 259,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,045.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Intellicheck Stock Performance

Shares of Intellicheck stock opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.47 million, a PE ratio of -65.20 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.45. Intellicheck, Inc. has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $4.46.

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 million. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that Intellicheck, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellicheck

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Intellicheck by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intellicheck in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intellicheck by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 158,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 13,333 shares in the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IDN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Intellicheck in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, provides on-demand digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud, and age verification needs in North America. The company offers solutions for digital and physical identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce and retail commerce businesses, law enforcement, and government agencies.

