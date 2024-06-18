Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,072 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 288,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 19,542 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 281.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 165,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 122,314 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,247,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 73,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWD opened at $15.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.34. The stock has a market cap of $370.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.40. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $16.84.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.1549 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.31%.

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

