Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Short Interest Update

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500,000 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the May 15th total of 4,770,000 shares. Approximately 9.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 867,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Up 3.4 %
Shares of NYSE:IVR opened at $9.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $457.78 million, a PE ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.96. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.37.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.07%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -228.57%.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IVR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.
About Invesco Mortgage Capital
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.
