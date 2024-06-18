Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Short Interest Update

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500,000 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the May 15th total of 4,770,000 shares. Approximately 9.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 867,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:IVR opened at $9.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $457.78 million, a PE ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.96. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.37.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.07%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -228.57%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 100.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 500.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 40.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IVR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

