Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Stock Position Cut by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.85% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $16,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $592,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 632,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 257.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 14,248 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Invesco Water Resources ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

PHO stock opened at $65.89 on Tuesday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $49.65 and a one year high of $68.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.19.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.