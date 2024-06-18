Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Trading Up 7.5%

Invinity Energy Systems plc (LON:IES – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 20 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 20 ($0.25). Approximately 2,720,114 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 417% from the average daily volume of 526,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.60 ($0.24).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Invinity Energy Systems from GBX 75 ($0.95) to GBX 65 ($0.83) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.
Invinity Energy Systems Company Profile
Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries (VFB) for energy storage solutions in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, and China. It also offers electric related services. The company provides batteries for energy storage for utilities and developers, commercial and industrial, and off-grid and microgrid applications.
