Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated their market perform rating on shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on INVH. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

INVH opened at $35.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.18. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $28.49 and a twelve month high of $36.53.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $646.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.97 million. Research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.74%.

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 275,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,594,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,296 shares in the company, valued at $9,594,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $248,976.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,068 shares in the company, valued at $970,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INVH. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

