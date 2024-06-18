iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Holdings Lowered by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,303 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $218,149,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2,326.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,677,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,982 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,444,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,541,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,174,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

STIP stock opened at $99.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.88. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.27 and a 52 week high of $99.57.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

