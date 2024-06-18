iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $173.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.43. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $179.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

