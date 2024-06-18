ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,074 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,003 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in ITT were worth $4,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of ITT by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in ITT by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ITT by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 20,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ITT by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ITT by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

ITT Stock Up 1.3 %

ITT stock opened at $128.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.92 and a 52 week high of $140.20.

ITT Announces Dividend

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. ITT had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $910.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on ITT shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on ITT from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.38.

About ITT

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

