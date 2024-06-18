JPMorgan American (LON:JAM) Hits New 52-Week High at $996.00

JPMorgan American (LON:JAM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 996 ($12.66) and last traded at GBX 994.94 ($12.64), with a volume of 470905 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 982 ($12.48).

JPMorgan American Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 991.92 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 966.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 922.99.

JPMorgan American Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th were issued a GBX 5.25 ($0.07) dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan American’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan American’s payout ratio is presently 707.07%.

About JPMorgan American

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

